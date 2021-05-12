1 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2)