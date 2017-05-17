Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,347,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search