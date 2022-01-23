Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,838,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2353 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

