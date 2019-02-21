1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2653 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) RD (1) Service PCGS (1)