Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,540,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2653 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

