1 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,540,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2653 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
