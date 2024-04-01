Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,273,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2368 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
