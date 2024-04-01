Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,273,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2368 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

