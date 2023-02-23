Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,470,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7732 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
