1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7732 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1)