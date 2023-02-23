Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,470,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7732 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

