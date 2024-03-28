Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
