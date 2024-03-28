Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,004,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 9, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 17, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 17, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 29, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 29, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - February 26, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date February 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
