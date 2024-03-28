1 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1)