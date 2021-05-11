Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4232 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search