1 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4232 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
