Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5717 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
