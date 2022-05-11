Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5717 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

