1 Rentenpfennig 1923 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5717 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (8) XF (1)