Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Rentenpfennig 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,314,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search