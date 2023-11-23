Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,629,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2690 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
