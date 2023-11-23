Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,629,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2690 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

