Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1936 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,421,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16. Bidding took place February 14, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
