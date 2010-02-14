1 Reichspfennig 1936 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16. Bidding took place February 14, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)