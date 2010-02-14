Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1936 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16. Bidding took place February 14, 2010.
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
