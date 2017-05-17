Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1936 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,940,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
