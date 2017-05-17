1 Reichspfennig 1936 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1)