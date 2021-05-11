1 Reichspfennig 1936 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4251 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1)