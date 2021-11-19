Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,262,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3554 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction HIRSCH - February 18, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
626 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

