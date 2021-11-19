Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,262,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3554 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
626 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
