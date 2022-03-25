Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3356 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

