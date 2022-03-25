Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3356 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
