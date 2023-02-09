Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1935 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,505,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 80. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
