1 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,454,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6697 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
