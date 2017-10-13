Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,454,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6697 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

