Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,351,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

