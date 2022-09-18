Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1935 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
