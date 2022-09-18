1 Reichspfennig 1935 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RD (1) Service PCGS (1)