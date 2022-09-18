Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1935 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1935 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1935 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzhandlung Krogoll

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,489,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 D at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 D at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

