Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,894,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1935 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search