1 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
