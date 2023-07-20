Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1934 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1934 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1934 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,271,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 J at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

