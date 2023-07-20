Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1934 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,271,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1934
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
