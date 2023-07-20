1 Reichspfennig 1934 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)