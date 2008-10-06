1 Reichspfennig 1934 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1)