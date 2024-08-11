Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1934 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1934 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1934 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,628,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

