Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1934 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1934 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1934 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,214,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 30. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 A at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 A at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 A at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1934 A at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

