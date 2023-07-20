Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1934 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 30. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
