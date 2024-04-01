1 Reichspfennig 1933 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) BN (2) Service PCGS (2)