Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1933 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1933 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1933 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,846,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1933 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1933 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1933 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1933 A at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1933 A at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

