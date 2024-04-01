Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1933 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,846,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1933
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 17 Auctions (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search