Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1932 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,096,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4250 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search