1 Reichspfennig 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,622,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1931
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 150. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
