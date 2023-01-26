1 Reichspfennig 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 150. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) No grade (4)