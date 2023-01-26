Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1931 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1931 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,622,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 150. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
95 DM
Price in auction currency 95 DEM

