1 Reichspfennig 1931 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2320 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 17. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)