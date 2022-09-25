Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1931 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1931 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1931 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,591,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2320 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 17. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction cgb.fr - October 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

