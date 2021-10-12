Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1931 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1931 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1931 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,800,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 E at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 E at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

