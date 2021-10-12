Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1931 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,800,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1931
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
