Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1931 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1931 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1931 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,481,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4249 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
