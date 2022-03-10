Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1930 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1930 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1930 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,415,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 943 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 50. Bidding took place March 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 ₽
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

