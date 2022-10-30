Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1930 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,412,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6696 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search