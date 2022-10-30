Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1930 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1930 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1930 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,412,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6696 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

