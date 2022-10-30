1 Reichspfennig 1930 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6696 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (2)