1 Reichspfennig 1930 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1951 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

