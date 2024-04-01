Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1930 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,997,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1951 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- 17 Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search