Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1930 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1930 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1930 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,997,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1951 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • 17 Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search