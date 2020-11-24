Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1929 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,986,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1929
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
