1 Reichspfennig 1929 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

