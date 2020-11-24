Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1929 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1929 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1929 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,986,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1929 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1929 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

