Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1929 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1929 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1929 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1929 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
