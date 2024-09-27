1 Reichspfennig 1929 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 7, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1)