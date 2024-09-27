Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1929 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,150,000
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1929
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 7, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
