1 Reichspfennig 1929 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,170,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1929
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 5, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
