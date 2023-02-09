Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1929 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1929 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1929 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,170,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 5, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search