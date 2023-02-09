1 Reichspfennig 1929 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 5, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) No grade (1)