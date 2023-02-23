Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1928 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place February 23, 2023.
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
