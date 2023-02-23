Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1928 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1928 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1928 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place February 23, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

