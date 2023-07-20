1 Reichspfennig 1928 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4248 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (6) No grade (2)