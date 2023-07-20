Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1928 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1928
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4248 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
