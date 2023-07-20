Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1928 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4248 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1928 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search