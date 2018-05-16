Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1927 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1927 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1927 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1927 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1927 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

