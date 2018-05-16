Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1927 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1927 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1927 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,203,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1927 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1927 D at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1927 D at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1927 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search