Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1927 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1927 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: numismatik-mueller

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,671,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 49. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Heritage - February 15, 2018
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Heritage - February 15, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1927 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search