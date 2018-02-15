1 Reichspfennig 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 49. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

