1 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2157 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 940. Bidding took place July 31, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) RD (1) Service PCGS (1)