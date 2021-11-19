Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,460,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2157 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 940. Bidding took place July 31, 2018.
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 940 AUD
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
