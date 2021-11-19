Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,460,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2157 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 940. Bidding took place July 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 3, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 940 AUD
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search