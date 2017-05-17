1 Reichspfennig 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1)