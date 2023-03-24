Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,925,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6260 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

