1 Reichspfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,925,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6260 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
