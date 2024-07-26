Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6304 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Grün (7)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (17)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Dorotheum - June 18, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date June 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

