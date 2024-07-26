Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6304 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date June 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
