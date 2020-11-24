Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,206,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4688 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search