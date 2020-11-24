Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,206,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4688 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 D at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 D at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 D at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
3348 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

