1 Reichspfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4688 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (2)