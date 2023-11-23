Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,496,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5524 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

