Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1927 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,451,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1927 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2711 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (7)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search