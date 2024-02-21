1 Reichsmark 1927 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1927 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2711 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

