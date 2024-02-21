Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1927 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1927 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1927 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,451,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1927 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2711 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Heritage - July 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

