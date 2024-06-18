Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1927 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1927 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1927 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,959,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1927 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2456 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 18, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

