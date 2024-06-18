Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1927 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,959,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1927 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2456 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (8)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- NOA (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search